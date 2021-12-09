A glimpse into KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit's life together on their 5th anniversary
Kannada film actor Yash and Radhika Pandit tied the knot in 2016 in a private ceremony in Bangalore and celebrated 5 years of their marriage on December 9.
Radhika had earlier shared a picture of herself and Yash from their wedding day with friends and family and mentioned there was 'so much happiness and laughter'.
Yash posted this throwback picture with Radhika Pandit on their fifth wedding anniversary and penned down a sweet note on the occasion.
The duo often shares glimpses of their life together and recently welcomed their second child into the world in 2019.
Yash and Radhika met for the first time at the sets of the television serial Nandagokula in 2007 and now share two children together, Ayra and Yatharv.
