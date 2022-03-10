A glimpse into Kriti Sanon's stunning avatars from 'Bachchhan Paandey' promotions
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Kriti Sanon has been grabbing eyeballs for her resplendent looks while promoting the upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchhan Paandey'.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
The actor opted for this stunning Manish Malhotra saree for one of the events. The sequin detailing on the outfit paired with statement earrings make for the perfect combo.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Kriti's flowy yellow jumpsuit gives major summer outfit goals. Along with the picture, Kriti wrote, "When you cant find the sunshine, be the sunshine".
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Kriti rocks the mini dress look as she poses with her co-star Akshay Kumar at a promotional event.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Sanon's floral saree is surely what dreams are made of. The actor looks all things graceful in this outfit by Astha Narang.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Not to miss her gorgeous hairstyle, comprising of red roses neatly decorated in a bun.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
"Orange is the new black ? Don't know about that, but I'm surely craving an orange candy now", Kriti wrote along with the glimpses in this gorgeous shimmer dress.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon