A glimpse into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's statement jewellery
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha Ruth Prabhu donned a statement green and gold choker, which took her unique ethnic outfit to the next level.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
She often keeps things simple and wore a long chain with her initial to add some bling to her look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
She wore a simple black outfit, which she took up a notch with a colourful coat and gold choker.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
The fan-favourite actor paired an elegant white saree with a set of jhumkas, that had pearls on them.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
She kept her style game up as she flaunted her gorgeous silver ring that had intricate mirror work on it.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha wore a geometric pair of gold earrings with a simple white and peach outfit and wowed fans with her look.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl