Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 03 ,2022
A look at 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams' trophy-laden career
Image: AP
Serena Williams has the record of winning the most no. of Women’s Singles Grand Slam title in the professional era which began in 1968.
Image: AP
She has won a total of 23 Grand Slam titles in her career, which is one more than Spanish legend Steffi Graf.
Image: AP
Serena Williams, who will turn 41-year-old on September 26 made her professional tennis debut in 1998.
Image: AP
Serena has won the Australia Open title a total of seven times in her career in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, and 2017.
Image: AP
She has won the French Open title at Roland Garros thrice in 2002, 2013 and 2015.
Image: AP
Serena has won the Wimbledon title a total of seven times in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016.
Image: AP
She has won the US Open title at the Flushing Meadows a total of six times in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014.
Image: AP
Serena Williams became the No. 1 ranked Women’s Singles player in the WTA rankings for the first time in her career in 2002.
Image: AP
She also attained the No. 1 ranking in the Women’s Doubles in 2010.
Image: AP
Playing in the Women’s Doubles events, Serena won the Australian Open four times, French Open twice, Wimbledon Championships six times and the US Open twice.
Image: AP
She also won the coveted Olympics gold medal for the USA in the singles event in London 2012 and thrice in the doubles event in 2000, 2008, and 2012.
Image: @Olympics/Twitter
