A look at Ajinkya Rahane's batting numbers before and after 2016
Image: Twitter@ICC
Ajinkya Rahane has scored a total of 4,795 runs in Test cricket in 79 matches, at an average of 39.30.
Image: Twitter@ICC
However, there has been a significant drop in performances from 2016 onwards. Before 2016, he averaged an outstanding 47.33, but since then his average has dropped to 34.09.
Image: AP
From 2013 to 2016, he amassed 2272 in just 32 matches. However, from 2016 onwards, he scored 2523 runs but in 47 games.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
While he has scored 12 career centuries, 8 of them came between 2013 and 2016, with only four of them coming in the last five years.
Image: PTI
Rahane had an extremely disappointing 2021 year as he scored 411 runs in 12 matches, at an average of just 19.11.
Image: Twitter@ICC
However, Rahane did have a brilliant year in 2018 when he smacked 642 runs in just eight matches, at a staggering average of 71.33.
Image: AP