A look at Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's adorable childhood photos
Image: Instagram/@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial
Alia Bhatt was surely a cute little baby and this picture is proof.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ranbir Kapoor was surely very close to his late father Rishi Kapoor and his childhood photo with him is very adorable.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt was seemingly always a beach girl and her cute childhood photo is proof.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ranbir Kapoor was a cute toddler with a mischievous smile.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Alia Bhatt looked nothing but adorable in this cute picture with her elder sister Shaheen.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ranbir Kapoor's this childhood photo with his late father is surely priceless.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
She could be seen enjoying sitting on her mom's lap in this cute picture.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt