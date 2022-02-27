A look at Alia Bhatt's earrings collection from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions
Alia Bhatt's layered Jhumkas goes really well with most of the traditional outfits.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
The big round traditional studs with stones is a must-have. It goes well with traditional or Indo western looks.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in these big oxidised floral stud earrings.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
This look of Alia Bhatt from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions is just stunning as the big floral jhumka is adding a major glam element to the entire look.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
This flower-designed stone-studded earring look is giving some major fashion goals to the fans.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt is taking her fashion game to another level in these long chandelier type stoned earrings.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
The long Jhumkas with detailed designs, adds a heritage touch to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt