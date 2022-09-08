Nehal Gautam
A look at Asha Bhosle's scintillating saree collection on iconic singer's birthday
Image: Instagram/@asha.bhosle
Asha Bhosle is one of the iconic singers in the music industry.
The legendary singer has sung over 11,000 songs in more than 20 Indian languages.
Asha Bhosle bagged her first National Award for best female playback singer for the ghazals she sang.
Asha Bhosle marked her acting debut with the Marathi film 'Mai.'
She was the first Indian singer to bag a Grammy nomination.
Asha Bhosle was acknowledged by the Guinness Book Of World Records for being the most recorded artist in the world.
Asha Bhosle has collaborated with many global artists namely Boy George, Michael Stipe, Code Red, etc.
