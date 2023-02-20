Anjali Negi
Feb 20 ,2023
A look at BLACKPINK's Jennie's best tour outfits
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
BLACKPINK recently concluded the Asian leg of their Born Pink world tour. Here's a look at Jennie's recent outfits at the various stages around the world.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
Jennie wore a black and pink sheer top paired with black skirt for their Hong Kong stop.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
The rapper-singer went for a matching light blue top and skirt combo for the Bangkok concert.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
Jennie donned a dark blue top and netted skirt with shorts underneath for their live show in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
The Solo singer sported a white ensemble with black bow and black gloves for their Paris stop.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
Jennie stunned in a matching white top and skirt at the London concert.
Image: @jennierubyjane/Instagram
