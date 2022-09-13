Suraj Alva
Sep 13 ,2022
A look at changes in Team India squads between T20 World Cup 2021 & 2022 editions
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
The BCCI selectors on Monday named 15 members Team India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in Australia.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
With BCCI selectors making changes in the team the likes of Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, failed to make the cut.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
With selectors deciding to go with new players Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel got drafted.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja was the part of the T20 World Cup squad last year. However the all-rounder failed to make the cut this time due to knee injury.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja's role will be fulfilled by Axar Patel who was selected as a like-for-like replacement. The all-rounder will hope to have a good outing.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
After being ignored for previous edition of T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal managed to find a place in the team at Rahul Chahar's expense.
Image: AP
Deepak Hooda has looked impressive with the bat since his India debut. The all-rounder takes Varun Chakravarthy's place bring depth to batting lineup.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Mohammad Shami did well in previous edition of T20 World Cup but failed to find regular game time. The pacer has been chosen as standby for this years edition.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
Arshdeep Singh did not have a great Asia Cup tournament but selectors showed faith in the youngster and retained him in Shami's place.
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
India will need Harshal Patel to bowl well in death overs. The pacers brings variation on the table and that is why he was chosen to replace Shardul Thakur
Image: Indian cricket team/Instagram
