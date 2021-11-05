A look at five most notable names released by WWE
Image: KeithLee/Insta/HarrySmith/Twitter
37-year-old Nia Jax had been part of the WWE main roster since 2016. She has been released from her contract with WWE.
Image: NiaJax/Twitter
Keith Lee was promoted from NXT to RAW brand earlier in 2020. Lee has been released by WWE.
Image: KeithLee/Twitter
Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross has been released by the WWE along with his wife cum manager Scarlett Bordeaux.
Image: KarrionKross/Twitter
Scarlett Bordeaux had made her WWE Raw debut in 2016. She is part of the latest round of layoffs by WWE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Image: ScarlettBordeaux/Twitter
Harry Smith had made his return to WWE in February 2020. He had played just one match before he was released by WWE on November 4.
Image: HarrySmith/Twitter