Vishal Tiwari
Jul 16 ,2022
A look at former India captain MS Dhoni's huge bike collection
Image: MSDhoni/Twitter/Insta
MS Dhoni boasts a huge bike collection in his garage. Kawasaki Ninja H2 is one of the bikes in his collection.
Image: Dhoni/Instagram
Norton Jubilee 250 is one of the vintage bikes MS Dhoni has in his collection.
Image: Dhoni/Instagram
TVS RTR 300 FX is another bike that enhances the beauty of Dhoni's huge bike collection.
Image: Dhoni/Instagram
Suzuki Shogun is one of the first bikes bought by MS Dhoni and is still in his collection.
Image: Dhoni/Instagram
Yamaha Rajdoot is MS Dhoni's first bike and it is placed in his bike collection.
Image: Dhoni/Twitter
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is another bike that occupies a space in Dhoni's bike collection.
Image: Dhoni/Instagram
Find Out More