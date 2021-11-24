A look at Lionel Messi's stats against Manchester City
Image: AP
Lionel Messi played his first Champions League 2021-22 match for PSG against Manchester City on September 28, 2021.
Image: AP
Messi scored his first goal after joining PSG during the match and scored his seventh goal against the Sky Blues of all time.
Image: AP
During his time at Barcelona, Messi scored six goals for the Camp Nou side in a total of six matches across three seasons.
Image: AP
Messi had a 5:1 win ratio against City while playing for Barcelona. At the same time, Messi has returned victorious in one match against City for PSG.
Image: AP
Apart from scoring seven goals, Messi has been involved in a total of 10 goal-scoring efforts, which also includes the three times, Messi has assisted a goal.
Image: AP