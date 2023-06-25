Nitish Vashishtha
Jun 25 ,2023
A look at Mammootty's ageless fashion
Image: mammootty/Instagram
Malayalam star Mammootty will turn 72 years old but remains ageless with his stylish fashion etiquette.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
The Agent star is currently going viral for his latest look, where he is wearing a casual outfit.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
Mammootty wore a white shirt and trousers. While his shirt featured blue embroidery, he wore sky-blue coloured shoes to complete his look.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
Previously, the Pokkiri Raja actor appeared in a beige velvet suit.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
He showed off his causal yet classy look in a white shirt and beige trousers. His shirt featured orange and green patterns.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
Mammootty wore a rustic orange jacket, grey jeans and white shoes for one of his modern looks.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
The actor also donned a pink dotted suit, which he paired with a light cyan shirt and brown shoes.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
Mammootty's fashion often features a richness of colours and contrast. The actor effectively proves that fashion has no age.
Image: mammootty/Instagram
