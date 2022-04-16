A look at MI's predicted playing XI against LSG in a do-or-die contest
Image: Twitter/IPL/PTI
Rohit Sharma will lead Mumbai Indians in their game against LSG and will open the batting for his side.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Ishan Kishan will most likely open the batting for Mumbai alongside his skipper Rohit Sharma.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Dewald Brevis will most likely retain his place in the playing XI after his performance in the previous game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Suryakumar Yadav will continue to bat at the No. 4 position for Mumbai and will be crucial in middle-overs.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Tilak Varma will bat the No. 5 position for Mumbai Indians in today's game against Lucknow Super Giants.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kieron Pollard will feature in the playing XI as an all-rounder. He is expected to both bat and bowl in today's game.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
All-rounder Tim David is expected to come back to the playing XI in place of Tymal Mills.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jaydev Unadkat will most likely retain his place in the playing XI for today's game against Lucknow.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Murugan Ashwin is also expected to retain his place as the sole spin bowler in MI's playing XI.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah will continue to lead Mumbai Indians' pace attack and will feature in today's XI.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Basil Thampi is expected to retain his place in the playing XI as one of the three pacers.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI