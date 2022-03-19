A look at mom-to-be Bharti Singh's maternity shoot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Bharti Singh gave some glimpses from her maternity photoshoot and she looked nothing less than a diva. Her caption read, “Aane wale baby ki mummy.”
Bharti stunned in a tulle gown full of ruffle in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The comedian looked really cute.
Despite in her last couple months of pregnancy, Bharti opted to continue her work, hence breaking all the stereotypes.
In another maternity photoshoot, Singh donned a rose pink coloured floor-length gown in which she looked gorgeous.
Bharti is seen posing with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa who kept it uber-cool in a navy blue shirt and blue-coloured pair of denims.
Bharti and Haarsh announced their pregnancy last year. The baby is expected in the first week of April.
