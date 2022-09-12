Kriti Nayyar
Sep 12 ,2022
A look at Nagarjuna & wife Amala Akkineni's relationship timeline on latter's birthday
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni are one of the most loved couples in the film industry.
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
The duo worked together in several films following which they developed a close friendship and bond.
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
Nagarjuna reportedly proposed to Amala during one of their trips to the United States.
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
Their sweet love story finally culminated in marriage in the year 1992. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Arya Samaj.
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
Amala has also spoken about how her life changed post-marriage as she followed her heart and did things she always wanted to do.
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
The star couple was blessed with a son, Akhil Akkineni, in 1994, two years after their nuptials.
Image: Instagram/ @akkineniamala
The couple has been married for 30 years now and Amala often treats fans with their adorable glimpses.
Image: Twitter/ @iamnagarjuna
