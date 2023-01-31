Megha Rawat
Jan 31 ,2023
A look at Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees from previous Budget sessions that made headlines
PTI
Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright pink, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree for her first Budget presentation in 2019.
PTI
In 2020, Sitharaman arrived in the Parliament for the Union Budget session wearing a pristine yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse.
PTI
The Finance Minister in 2021 was seen in a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with ikat patterns with a green border.
PTI
In 2022, the Minister arrived in Parliament wearing a Bomkai saree which had rust and maroon handloom weave with silver threadwork on the border.
PTI
