A look at Pooja Hegde's stylebook from her Maldives vacation
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja Hegde took some time out of her busy schedule as she jetted of to the Maldives for a vacation.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
The actor has been treating her fans as she shared pictures from her vacation
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Pooja looked absolutely gorgeous as she wore an orange monokini.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Hegde has a number of projects lined up and will soon be seen with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja
She will also be seen in the Bollywood movie 'Cirkus'.
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja