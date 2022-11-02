Aditi Rathi
Nov 02 ,2022
A look at Priyanka Chopra's co-ord sets the actor slayed with during her India visit
Image: Varinder Chawla
Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai after three years in a denim co-ord set.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actor accessorised her look with a bracelet and carried a handbag.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She sported a comfy black and teal co-ord set as she cherished her first day at her "home."
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The actor tied her hair in a high ponytail and completed her look with a few pieces of accessories.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
As she stepped out for work, Priyanka stunned in a white crop top and matching pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
She ditched heavy accessories and turned heads with her stylish look.
Image: Varinder Chawla
As the 'Quantico' star attended an event in Mumbai, she donned a teal co-ord set, which included an off-shoulder top and a skirt.
Image: Instagram/@anaitashroffadjania
