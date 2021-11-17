A look at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's anniversary getaway to the mountains
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.
Ranveer and Deepika shared pics from their mountain vacation via their social media handles.
The duo tied the knot back in 2018 in an intimate wedding at Lake Camo in Italy.
The couple first met on the sets of their movie 'Ram Leela' and have since then co-starred in several movies with each other.
They will soon be seen on the screen together in the movie '83'.
