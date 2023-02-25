Anjali Negi
Feb 25 ,2023
A look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's star-studded birthday bash
Image: @VarinderChawla
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 60th birthday Saturday (February 24). The celebration saw the attendance of multiple Bollywood celebs.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Alia reached the Bhansali residence dressed in a satin pantisuit.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Ranveer Singh attended the party in a casual white T-shirt.
Image: @VarinderChawla
Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted by the paps at the party venue.
Image: @VarinderChawla
The actress donned a printed salwar-suit for the occasion.
Image: @VarinderChawla
