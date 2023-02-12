Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 12 ,2023
A look at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding trousseau
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked stunning during their Mumbai wedding reception. While Sidharth opted for a black suit, Kiara wore a beautiful gown.
Varinder Chawla
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot while donning custom Manish Malhotra clothing.
Varinder Chawla
While Kiara looked like the most elegant bride ever in a soft pink lehenga, Sidharth wore a highly embroidered golden kurta.
Varinder Chawla
Upon arriving in Delhi after their Jaisalmer wedding, they both wore simple and traditional outfits.
Varinder Chawla
Kiara wore a red kurta set and Sidharth maintained the theme with a red kurta. He contrasted the look by wearing a multi-coloured shawl around his neck.
Varinder Chawla
The duo was next seen wearing cosy and elegant clothing upon their Mumbai arrival.
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth wore a subtle white kurta with Aviator glasses, and Kiara went with a yellow Anarkali suit paired white dupatta.
Varinder Chawla
