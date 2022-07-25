Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 25 ,2022
A look at 'spear superman' Neeraj Chopra's covetous medal collection
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra picked up his maiden World Championships medal by finishing 2nd in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022.
Image: PTI
Neeraj Chopra scripted history during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning the gold in javelin throw and becoming India's first track & field athlete to do so.
Image: AP
Back in 2018, Neeraj Chopra became India's 1st athlete to return with a gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Asian Games.
Image: PTI
Chopra became the 1st Indian javelin thrower to win gold at the CWG and only the 4th Indian to win CWG gold during the Commonwealth Games 2018.
Image: PTI
Chopra earned a gold medal during the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar in 2017 with an 85.23m throw.
Image: AP
Chopra bagged a gold medal in the Under-20 World Championships 2016 with a record-breaking throw of 86.48m. The record remains unbroken till now.
Image: AP
Chopra also won a gold medal for India in the South Asian Games in Guwahati with a then personal best throw of 82.23m.
Image: AP
Neeraj Chopra first rose to fame with a silver medal at the Asian Junior Championships in 2016.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
Having picked up his maiden world championships medal, Chopra will now look to earn another gold at the CWG 2022, which begins on July 28.
Image: @Media_SAI/Twitter
