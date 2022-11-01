Vidit Dhawan
Nov 02 ,2022
A look at Team India's Predicted XI vs Bangladesh
Image: PTI
After just one good knock from three games, Team India captain Rohit Sharma will hope to deliver against Bangladesh.
Image: AP
After failing to make a meaningful contribution in any of the three games, it will be interesting to see if KL Rahul keeps his spot or not.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With 156 runs after three games, Virat Kohli has made a brilliant comeback at the T20 World Cup after a poor start this year.
Image: AP
Suryakumar Yadav was Team India's lone star in the last match against South Africa as he smacked 68 runs off just 40 deliveries.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With his ability to deliver with both bat and ball, Hardik Pandya is expected to be picked in the side against Bangladesh.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Axar Patel will also be expected to play a similar role on the side.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
With Dinesh Karthik having suffered an injury, Rishabh Pant could be picked in Team India's side against Bangladesh.
Image: AP
Arshdeep Singh is expected to lead Team India's pace attack that contains the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
R Ashwin is likely to maintain his place in the playing XI despite a poor bowling performance against South Africa.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
Last but not least it will be interesting to see if Yuzvendra Chahal gets an opportunity or not.
Image: PTI
