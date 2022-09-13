Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Sep 13 ,2022
A look at Team India's reserve players for T20 World Cup 2022
Image: @indiancricketteam/Instagram
Star pacer Mohammad Shami is one of the biggest names among the reserve players for Team India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad.
Image: AP
Shami played his last T2OI match against Namibia in last year’s T20 World Cup and took 20 wickets for Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 title-winning season.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shreyas Iyer is also one of the four standby players for India in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
Image: AP
The KKR skipper made his last T20I appearance against West Indies in August. He scored 98 runs in four games against Windies at a strike rate of 119.51.
Image: AP
Wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been also named on India’s standby players list.
Image: BCCI
Bishnoi played one match for India in Asia Cup 2022 and has 16 wickets to his name in 10 T20I games, at an average of 17.1.
Image: AP
Star allrounder Deepak Chahar wraps up the list of reserve players for Team India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad.
Image: BCCI
Chahar has grabbed 26 wickets in 21 T20I matches so far in his career. Earlier this year, he scored a fifty against South Africa in Cape Town.
Image: AP
The T20 World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on October 16 in Australia.
Image: @t20worldcup/Instagram
