Prateek Arya
Feb 20 ,2023
A look at Team India's visit to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
Image: BCCI/twitter
Following the win over Australia in second Test, Team India went out to visit a special place.
Image: BCCI
The team reached the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya
Image: BCCI/twitter
All the members of team toured the Sangrahalaya and ventured into the history of PMs of India.
Image: BCCI/twitter
Throughout the visit instructors were present with the team.
Image: BCCI/twitter
The team will now travel to Indore for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More