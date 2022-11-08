Suraj Alva
Nov 08 ,2022
A look at the biggest talking points from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw
Image: AP
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw witnessed a rematch of last season's final and german clubs handed tough opponents.
Image: AP
It was third time lucky for Liverpool as they prepare to face Real Madrid in a Round of 16 clash.
Image: AP
In the last Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, Thibaut Courtois made stunning saves and will look to repeat a similar performance.
Image: AP
Despite investing millions to buy players, PSG has been unable to get their hands on the Champions League Trophy.
Image: PSG/Instagram
PSG must overcome Bayern Munich in the last 16 tie to keep the dreams alive of winning first Champions League crown.
Image: PSG/Instagram
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are one of the favourites to win the Champions League. They face RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 and should be win it easily.
Chelsea has been impressive in Europe so far. The Blues face a tricky match against Borussia Dortmund and will aim to advance in the tournament.
Image: chelseafc/ Instagram
Antonio Conte, who managed Inter Milan previously will be keen to return to Italy and help Tottenham get past AC Milan in the last 16 matchups.
Image: AP
