A look at the last 6 T20 World Cup finals
Carlos Brathwaite hit 24 runs in the final over off Ben Stokes to pull off a 4-wicket win for West Indies over England in the 2016 T20 World Cup final
Sri Lanka overcame disappointments from 2009 and 2012 by beating India by 6 wickets in the 2014 T20 World Cup final with Kumar Sangakkara scoring an unbeaten 52 runs in Dhaka
Dubbed the best side in the shortest format of the game, West Indies found success in the 2012 final courtesy of Marlon Samuels' 78 runs, where they defeated hosts Sri Lanka
England went to win their first-ever T20 world title by defeating their rivals Australia by 7 wickets in the final of the tournament as Craig Kieswetter scored 63 runs
Pakistan bounced back from the 2007 disappointment by clinching the T20 World Cup title in 2009 by defeating Sri Lanka courtesy of Shahid Afridi's all-round performance
Dawid Warner's blitz & Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 77 runs helped Australia to win their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium against New Zealand
