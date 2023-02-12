Saksham nagar
Feb 12 ,2023
A look at the rules and regulations of the WPL auction 2023
Image: bcci.tv
Ahead of the WPL auction let's have a look at the some rules that the franchises must keep in mind.
Image: bcci.tv
Rule-1: Each team will have a purse of 12 each crore. A total of five franchises will bid in the auction.
Image: bcci.tv
Rule-2: The players will be divided into three groups and will have 50, 40, and 20 lakhs as the base price.
Image: bcci.tv
Rule-3: BCCI has allowed five International players to join the playing XI
Rule-4: There will be a total of 150 players in the auction pool.
Image: bcci.tv
Rule-5: One player in the playing XI should be from an associate nation
Image: bcci.tv
The mega auction for the inaugural Women's Premier League will be held on 13th February, 2023.
Image: bcci.tv
The auction will feature many new players and it's expected that we can witness many new talents.
Image: bcci.tv
Find Out More