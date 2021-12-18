A look at Tom Holland-Zendaya's budding chemistry through the years
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
After meeting on the sets of ' Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya became close friends as the latter told People that time, ''I’m very glad I have a friend like her''.
Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013
In 2017, the duo put a rest to the rumour mill suggesting they were secretly dating by engaging in playful banter on social media.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
In 2019. Zendaya was rumoured to be dating her 'Euphoria' co-star Jacob Elordi while Tom Holland posted a picture of his rumoured girlfriend on Instagram. The duo never officially confirmed their relationship.
Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovie
In July this year, the entire fandom was sent into a frenzy after Holland and Zendaya were photographed packing on PDA in the former's car.
Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013
The duo was spotted together on several occasions fueling the dating rumours despite no official confirmation from both the actors. Meanwhile, they geared up for their hotly anticipated film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Image: Instagram/@zendaya
Tom Holland was all hearts for Zendaya as he posted her on his Instagram to support her film 'Dune' in October.
Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013
Zendaya recently shared Tom Holland's pictures to celebrate the success of their latest film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. She wrote, ''My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing♥️''
Image: Instagram/@zendaya