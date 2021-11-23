A look at Top 5 FIFA Men's Player 2021 nominees

Lionel Messi has been at his brilliant best in 2021 winning Copa America 2021 with Argentina. However, lack of trophies at the club level might play a huge factor between him and the award.
Jorginho is very much one of the frontrunner to win the title following his exploits in both domestic and international competition. The midfielder recently won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.
Robert Lewandowski is still the deadliest striker in world football. He won the Bundesliga last season and broke Gerd Muller's scoring record but lack of international trophies might see him miss out on trophy.
The 2021 season saw Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest scorer in men's international football. However, his failure to win a major trophy on the international stage will lower his chance of winning the award
Kevin De Bruyne won the Premier League trophy with Manchester City last season, but the lack of an international trophy with Belgium affect his chance of finishing at the top.
