A look at updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs GT duel
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler is currently the highest run-getter of IPL 2022. The wicketkeeper-batsman has 205 runs from 3 matches

Shubman Gill was the star of the night for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings. The GT opener scored 96 runs which helped his team register a win and maintain their unbeaten run.

Liam Livingstone continued from where he left off scoring a half-century against PBKS. However, his 64 runs were still not enough to help his team register a win over the Titans.

Quinton de Kock is fourth on the list of run-getters in IPL 2022. The South African has scored 149 runs from 4 matches so far.

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav continues to lead the keep hold of th purple cap picking up 9 wickets in the tournament so far.

Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continues to keep hold of the second spot having picked up 7 wickets so far.

Rahul Chahar could only pick up one wicket against Gujarat Titans. The leg spinner however he still keeps hold of the third spot in the wicket-takers list with 7 wickets to his name.
