A look at updated Orange & Purple Cap standings after RR vs KKR
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is so far the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2022 edition with 375 runs to his name.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer is the second-highest run scorer in the IPL thus far with 236 runs.
Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul is the third-highest run-scorer with 235 runs to his name.
Gujarat Titans' captain Hardik Pandya is the fourth-highest run scorer with 228 runs to his name.
Chennai Super Kings' all-rounder Shivam Dube is the fifth-highest run-scorer with 226 runs to his name.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker and currently holds the Purple Cap. He has 17 wickets to his name.
Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan is the second-highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets to his name.
Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav is the third-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets to his name.
Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker and has 11 wickets to his name.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's Wanindu Hasaranga is the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets.
