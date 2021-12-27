A look back at Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut when Manchester United faced Newcastle
Image: Instagram@ManchesterUnited
Cristiano Ronaldo made his second debut for Manchester United on September 11 and scored an outstanding brace to help his team beat Newcastle United 4-1.
Image: AP
Ronaldo scored his side's opener in stoppage time of the first half via a tap in after Freddie Woodman made a save off Mason Greenwood's deflected shot.
Image: AP
Javier Manquillo silenced the Old Trafford crowd after scoring the equalizer in the 56th minute, following a fantastic counter-attack led by Miguel Almiron.
Image: AP
Shortly after Newcastle's equalizer, the 36-year old scored his second via a powerful left-footed shot past Woodman.
Image: AP
After his second goal, the Old Trafford fans got to see the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's iconic siuuu celebration in front of the Stretford End.
Image: AP
Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United gain a two-goal advantage after scoring a stunner from 25 yards out to make it 3-1, with 10 minutes remaining.
Image: AP
Jesse Lingard ensured the three points for the Red Devils by scoring the fourth goal in stoppage time.
Image: AP