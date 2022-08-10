Nehal Gautam
Aug 10 ,2022
A peek into Esha Gupta's jaw-dropping avatars on social media
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Esha Gupta donned an all-black outfit and left her fans in awe of her beauty.
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Esha Gupta exuded charm in a vibrant lavender-coloured bodycon dress.
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Esha Gupta left her fans stunned as she sported a beautiful floral print saree.
Image: Instagram/@egupta
The 'Aashram 3' actor shed major beach goals as she donned a two-piece black bikini.
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Esha Gupta sported a beautiful backless white gown as she posed in front of a window.
Image: Instagram/@egupta
Esha Gupta looked ravishing while posing in a shimmery gown.
Image: Instagram/@egupta
