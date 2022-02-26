A sneak peek into Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's civil wedding ceremony
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in Khandala, in the presence of close family members and friends.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
Recently,the newlyweds dropped glimpses from their civil wedding ceremony that took place at their house.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
For the ceremony, Shibani opted for a pastel pink coloured saree with a long-sleeved blouse and paired it with a heavy jewellery set.
Image: Instagram@shibanidandekar
Farhan Akhtar on the other hand was donned in a matching cream coloured kurta pyjama set.
Image: Instagram@faroutakhtar
Sharing the pictures, the newly-weds captioned the post as "I Do."
The post featured their friends and family, who were an eyewitness to the rituals.
The sisters' group posed with each other for the pictures.
Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani and a few other close friends and family attended the ceremony.
Farhan and Shibani can be seen embracing each other as they shared a picture hugging each other.
The two could be seen sharing some special moments with each other and the pictures are proof of that.