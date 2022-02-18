A sneak peek into Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi Ceremony
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar had their Mehendi ceremony on February 17. A lot of guests including bride-to-be's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted at the venue.
Image: Instagram@varindertchawla
Amrita Arora, who is a friend of the bride was also seen at the venue in a pastel yellow and silver coloured top and palazzo set.
Image: Instagram@varindertchawla
Anusha Dandekar was also joined by her sister Apeksha, who donned in a sea-green outfit for the pre-wedding function.
Image: Instagram@varindertchawla
Actor Shabana Azmi was also spotted in an orange coloured ethnic attire. The picture gave a glimpse into the decorations of the ceremony.
Image: Instagram@varindertchawla
She was seen overlooking the couple's rooftop, which was decorated in lights for the ceremony.
Image: Instagram@varindertchawla
Anusha looked elegant in a unique bright yellow saree with ruffles. She paired her ethnic outfit with a maang tikka as she smiled for the cameras ahead of the Mehendi ceremony.
