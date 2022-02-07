A sneak peek into Kylie Jenner's maternity wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
Kylie Jenner gave birth to her and Travis Scott's second baby on February 2, 2022. Throughout her pregnancy, the millionaire wore some stylish yet comfy clothes.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
She wore a black net bodysuit and carried a black coloured long coat along with it.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
She made sure to stay in some warm and cosy clothes throughout the winters. This casual look is an example of that.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
The beauty mogul also carried an all-red outfit that had a red bodysuit with a matching coat, gloves and boots.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
She redefined maternity fashion when she stepped out in a leather coat that she wore on a black mini dress.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
While accompanying her sister Kendal to watch a game, Kylie stunned in a grey bodycon dress over which she wore a white coloured long jacket.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner
She looked absolutely stunning at her baby shower. The TV personality donned a white full-sleeved bodycon dress and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and some chains.
Image: Instagram/@kyliejenner