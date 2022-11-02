Kriti Nayyar
Nov 02 ,2022
A sneak peek into Masaba Gupta's fashionable wardrobe on designer's birthday
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
Masaba Gupta is one of the finest fashion designers in the country and never fails to impress fans with her stylish attires.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
Masaba opted for this stunning Dhoti-saree from her label on the occasion of Diwali.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
The designer looks graceful in this striped saree, paired with a complementing blouse and neckpiece.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
Masaba stepped out in a quirky black and white jacket, paired with denims and black boots.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
She chose to wear a comfortable, flowy blue dress on one of her getaways.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
One can never go wrong with a corset, and Masaba rightly proves it with her look.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
Taking power dressing to a new level, Masaba layered her outfit with a pink blazer and neckpieces.
Image: Instagram/ @masabagupta
