A sneak peek into mom-to-be Pooja Banerjee's baby shower, see pics
Image: Instagram/@poojabanerjeee
Kasauti Zindagi Kay fame Pooja Banerjee is all set to welcome her baby with Olympian and husband Sandeep Jaiswal.
Image: Instagram/@poojabanerjeee
Giving a glimpse from her baby shower, Pooja Banerjee shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing a pink floral gown with a detailed neckline.
Image: Instagram/@poojabanerjeee
The mom-to-be Pooja Banerjee shared the special Mehendi design and wrote, "And so it begins…. #BabyShowerSaga SEJWAL Junior Arriving Soon…"
Image: Instagram/@poojabanerjeee
The henna design features lines like, "Baby Poo", "Sejwal Junior Arriving soon".
Image: Instagram/@poojabanerjeee
Television fame Shubhaavi Choksey also blessed Pooja and Sandy by attending the Baby shower.
Image: Instagram/@shubhaavi
Shubhaavi shared pictures on her Instagram and said that Poojo and Sandy are having a baby. God bless them all always.
Image: Instagram/@shubhaavi
Many stars like Shubhaavi Choksey, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ariah Agarwal, Mallika Nayak, and Palak Jain attended the baby shower.
Image: Instagram/@shubhaavi