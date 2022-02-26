A sneak peek into Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash with wife Mira and brother Ishaan Khatter
Actor Shahid Kapoor's 41st birthday bash was attended by his close friends and family members including Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu and many others.
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Shahid's wife Mira Kapoor posed for an adorable selfie with the 'Gehraiyaan' star Ananya Pandey.
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Mira also posed for a picture with other guests.
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Shahid Kapoor's friends and family had a gala time at the party and the pictures are proof of that.
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's beautiful bond can be clearly seen in this picture.
Image: Instagram@mira.kapoor
Kunal Kemmu who was also a part of the birthday bash took to his Instagram and penned a heartwarming note for Shahid.
Image: Instagram@kunalkemmu
The friend's group were all smiles as they posed for the picture.
Image: Instagram@kunalkemmu