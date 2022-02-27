A sneak peek into Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's adorable pictures
Image: Instagram/ @shoaib2087
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most celebrated television couples who leave fans gushing over their heartfelt posts on social media.
This picture comes from their Diwali celebrations last year. The couple is all smiles as they pose in their beautifully decorated house.
Dipika lovingly looks at Shoaib as they hold hands amid a picturesque landscape.
The couple never fails to shower love on each other on special occasions. Here they can be seen surrounded by several red rose bouquets.
The two first met on the sets of the TV serial 'Sasural Simar Ka', post which their friendship bloomed into a beautiful relationship.
The duo tied the knot in the year 2008, after years of dating. Here they can be seen relishing their time at Shimla's Mall Road.
Dipika adorably offers a rose to Shoaib as he looks on. The couple looks beautiful in their traditional ensembles.
