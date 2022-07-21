Aditi Rathi
Jul 21 ,2022
A-Train to Doctor Strange, attendees show up in various superhero costumes at Comic-Con
Image: AP
Comic-Con attendee dressed as 'The Boys' superhero A-Train could be seen interacting with a little Homelander.
Image: AP
A fan surely nailed Raven from the animated television series 'Teen Titans'n at Comic-Con.
Image: AP
Comic-Con saw various Marvel superheroes as one of the fans could be seen dressed as Benedict Cumberbatch.
Image: AP
A fan also arrived as the Marvel superhero Moon Knight. Seemingly Moon Knight carried Thor's Mjolnir to the event.
Image: AP
A fan donned the Lady Beetlejuice of the Carousel costume at the event. The fan wore a black and white striped dress with a matching hat.
Image: AP
An attendee was also seen donning a Garangolm costume from the video game 'Monster Hunter.'
Image: AP
A fan paid a tribute to writer-director-actor Kevin Smith, who is known for his comic books at Comic-Con.
Image: AP
An attendee donned a costume of the comic book character The Rocketeer.
Image: AP
