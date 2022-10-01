Kriti Nayyar
Oct 01 ,2022
A Walk Through 'RRR' star Ram Charan's adorable glimpses with wife Upasana
Image: Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana never fail to set couple goals with their stunning glimpses on social media
Image: Instagram/ @alwaysramcharan
The 'RRR' star looks dapper as he poses with Upasana, who's dressed in an all-white outfit with floral detailing.
Image: Instagram/ @alwaysramcharan
The couple exudes charm in traditional attires as they pose for the camera.
Image: Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela
Ram and Upasana are very fond of their pets, and often share pictures with their furry friends on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela
Ram Charan looks handsome in an all-white attire, while Upasana poses in a floral outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela
The actor and his wife's twinning game is on point. The couple sheds smiles in matching yellow outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela
The superstar and his partner look adorable as they cut a celebratory cake together.
Image: Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela
