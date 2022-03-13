Aamir Khan is a true magician, here is a look at the actor's best movies till date
Image: Twitter/@aamirsspk
'PK', starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, received highly positive reviews and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
Image: Twitter/@deunky
Widely regarded as best Bollywood movie ever, '3 Idiots' received critical acclaim and commercial success.
Image: Twitter/@BuddhuSaMann
Aamir Khan starrer film, 'Dangal' emerged as 30th highest-grossing film of 2016 worldwide. It is the fifth highest-grossing non-English film of all time.
Image: Twitter/@SpinnMovieSpot
The film, 'Dil Chahta Hai' received praise from critics for portraying contemporary Indian youth as cosmopolitan and urban.
Image: Twitter/@aabellz3z
One of the most expensive Bollywood films during its time of release, 'Fanaa', stars Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead role.
Image: Twitter/@AAMIR KHAN POSTS
Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini' became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2008. It was the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore mark domestically.
Image: Twitter/@Movies and Series