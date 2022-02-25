Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan sets couple goals with beau Nupur Shikhare on social media
Image: Instagram/ @nupur_sikhare
Aamir Khan's little one Ira often treats fans with glimpses of her and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare via Instagram. Here the duo can be seen all smiles as they pose in matching sweaters.
Image: Instagram/ @khan.ira
Ira and Nupur often venture out on getaways. The lovebirds can be seen posing amid a picturesque snowcapped location.
Image: Instagram/ @khan.ira
Nupur looks on as Ira lovingly plants a kiss on his cheek. The picture comes from their Christmas celebration last year.
Image: Instagram/ @khan.ira
This goofy candid shot of Ira and Nupur is all things adorable. Captioning the picture, Ira wrote, "He's such a dramebaaz".
Image: Instagram/ @khan.ira
The two can be seen decked up in beautiful yellow outfits as they attend a function together.
Image: Instagram/ @khan.ira
Ira and Nupur's date setup looks dreamy. The couple can be seen relishing wine in the beautiful location, while being completely lost in each other's eyes.
Image: Instagram/ @khan.ira
The glimpse is from one of the duo's Diwali celebrations, where they're seen clad in stunning traditional ensembles.
Image: Instagram/ @nupur_shikhare