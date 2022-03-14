Aamir Khan's noteworthy performances to cherish as actor turns 56
Image: PTI
Aamir Khan played the lead role of Mahavir Singh Phogat who trains his daughters to become international level wrestlers. His performance won him numerous awards and accolades.
Image: 'Dangal' Poster
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie 'PK' featured Aamir Khan essaying the significant role of an alien. despite several controversies, the movie was a big success.
Image: A Still from 'PK'
The 2001 epic sports drama film, 'Lagaan' garnered appreciation for Aamir Khan who played the role of a village boy who rebels against the British with other villagers.
Image: 'Lagaan' Poster
Aamir Khan made his Bollywood debut from the film 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and received immense love and fame for his stunning performance.
Image: A still from 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, 'Rang De Basanti' featured Aamir Khan playing the role of a college student who rebels against a minister with his friends to get justice for their late friend.
Image: 'Rang De Basanti' Poster
Aamir Khan's performance in the film, 'Taare Zameen Par' was lauded by his fans and he even received numerous awards. he played the role of a teacher who spots a student having dyslexia and helps him overcome the disorder.
Image: A still from 'Taare Zameen Par'
Released in 2001, Aamir Khan's film 'Dil Chahta Hai' was a massive hit among the audience for its fresh plotline and stellar performances by the cast members.
Image: A still from 'Dil Chahta Hai'