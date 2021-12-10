'Aarya 2' , 'Aranyak', 'Welcome to Earth': 10 movies & shows on OTT this weekend
Aarya 2 - Hindi- Disney+ Hotstar: Sushmita Sen plays a 'working mother', a woman clad in saree, but with a gun, who will take all means possible to fight the mafia & protect her family in this series.
Aranyak - Hindi- Netflix: The story of the thriller series is set in a hill station where a mysterious death leads to an investigation led by Raveena Tandon's cop haracter.
The Expanse -English - Amazon Prime: The sixth season of the series kicks off, with the plot centering around asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars.
Karkhanisanchi Waari (Ashes on a Road Trip) -Marathi - Sony Liv: Siblings unite and head out for an adventure to fulfill the last wish of their deceased brother.
FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1: This documentary traces the success of European football giant FC Bayern Munich's victory in the 2020 Champions League & more.
Maa Oori Polimera - Telugu - Disney+ Hotstar : This is a thriller series revolving the murder of a man, and his brother, a police officer, trying to figure out the mysteries of it 7 finding more.
Pushpak Vimanam - Telugu- Aha Video: A 'missing wife' forms the story of this romantic comedy film starring Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda.
Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam- Hindi- Zee5: The thriller series traces six stories of women who are ready to extreme steps but not be subdued.
The Unforgiveable - English- Netflix: This drama film narrates the story of Ruth and her return to normal life after serving 20 years in prison.
Welcome to Earth - English - Disney+ Hotstar: Will Smith travels to the different extremes of the earth in this travel-related series.
