AB de Villiers retires: RCB Veteran's best performances in the IPL
Image: BCCI
AB de Villiers notched up his highest T20 score of 133 runs while batting against Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2015. He hit runs at a strike rate of 225 during the innings.
Image: BCCI
The legendary Proteas batter scored an unbeaten knock of 105 runs against Chennai Super Kings in 2009 while batting for Delhi Daredevils.
Image: BCCI
Mr. 360 scored an unbeaten knock of 89 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014. He is remembered for 24 runs off the final over and handed RCB the win.
Image: BCCI
De Villiers yet again scored an unbeaten knock of 79 runs for RCB in the IPl 2016, against Gujarat Lions. One of the highlights of the match was his reverse sweep to Pravin Kumar for a four.
Image: BCCI
During RCB vs DD in IPL 2018, de Villiers picked five boundaries off the first seven balls by Shahbaz Nadeem that he faced. He returned after scoring 90* runs and handing RCB the win.
Image: BCCI